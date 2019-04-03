× Man says pothole in East Memphis ‘almost cost me my life’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers in east Memphis say they just can’t dodge one particular hole in the road on Mt. Moriah.

Isaiah Staten says his car was swallowed up by the pothole on Monday. “It almost cost me my life. At that point in time, I had to make a decision. Do I hit the car beside me or do I hit the pothole,” he said.

Staten decided to stay put in his lane. “It’s like my car sunk in, because the hole was so deep. Immediately when I hit it, it was like a blowout.”

But it didn’t end there. Staten says he then spun into oncoming traffic and almost got hit. “I had to call a tow truck to come get me.” He made it to a nearby gas station where he found that he wasn’t the only driver affected by the pothole. “There was another young lady there. She walked up to me and asked me if I hit the same pothole.”

The woman he spoke with sent us pictures of the damage the pothole did to he car. She says she drove over the pothole just 10 minutes before Staten.

“Literally, you could see water pipes down there. I could stand in the hole,” he said. Staten says he wants permanent repairs to be done quickly so other drivers will be safe.