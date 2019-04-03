× Man accused of lending car to friend in exchange for meth, then reporting carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he made a false report about a carjacking on March 24, 2019 in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. The victim, Joshua Scott, told officers struck him in the face and stole his 2011 Nissan Sentra.

On April 2, investigators met up with Scott again to discuss the investigation into the report. After Scott provided another statement, investigators determined there were “some inconsistencies.” They confronted Scott with evidence and determined the report was “fabricated.”

Scott then admitted that he reported the carjacking to cover up the fact that he gave his vehicle to a friend in exchange for meth.

He has been charged with false reporting.