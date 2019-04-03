Live at 9: Signs of trauma, relief from allergens, HopeWorks & Watercooler Wednesday

The signs of trauma

The suspected suicides of two Parkland, Florida along with the father of a child killed at Sandy Hook last month reveal that trauma from tragedies can linger, even for those who aren’t directly impacted. Even with those who aren’t directly impacted.

Dr. Regan Williams with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital talked about the signs of indirect traumas.

Bye bye allergens

When it comes to spring allergies Memphis ranks in the top 10 for the most challenging places to live. So, how do we find relief?

Megan Massey with CVS's Minute Clinic stopped by to answer that question.

HopeWorks

Each day across the Mid-South this organization provides care for the poor and homeless in Memphis and Shelby County. But if you asked those involved, HopeWorks does much more than that.

Ron Wade, Jason Heckendorf and Robert Echols talked about the impact on Live at 9.

Watercooler Wednesday

The Memphis Express is no more and should former Vice President Joe Biden run for president in the next election?

Latty, Michelle Lewis and Crash Davis joined us for Watercooler Wednesday.