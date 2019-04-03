× Guard airlifted to hospital after being attacked at Marshall County prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A guard was airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked at a Marshall County prison, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Dickerson says the attack happened around 8 p.m. The guard was airlifted to Regional One Hospital with a head injury and is now in stable condition.

The sheriff says several inmates also started a small fire in the facility, but everything is now contained.