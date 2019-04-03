× Fans react after Alliance of American Football abruptly ends first season: ‘It’s sad’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fans are feeling heartbreak as the Alliance of American Football is suspending operations. Many people were just getting the feel for the Memphis Express.

In its short run, the Memphis Express football team showed momentum.

Daniel Abendroth started a podcast about the team called Express & Goal, and he quickly saw a fan base. “The excitement and the energy at the stadium every game was, it was something you could feel,” he said. “I was so supportive of the players. I wanted to see them succeed. A lot of these guys never got a good shot or a fair shot to make it to the NFL or play professionally.”

But the excitement was fleeting as the Alliance of American Football announced they were suspending operations. The decision caused many employees and players to suddenly stop receiving a paycheck.

“These guys moved across country for an opportunity and a promise that was a lie at the end of the day,” Abendroth said.

Some of the Memphis players took to social media to share their frustrations, including Anthony Manzo-Lewis. He wrote, “Unorganized is an understatement. Kicked out of rooms (that weren’t paid apparently. 17 hours away from home with a car full of my belonging and nowhere to go.”

His teammate Brandon Silvers responded by saying he could stay at his Airbnb with him.

“It’s disrespectful to them. It’s sad. It’s not how the city of Memphis would want it to happen to them. That’s for sure,” fan James Lott said.

This also affects employees with operations and management.

We reached out to the AAF and the Liberty Bowl to see how this is affecting them financially and get more answers, but they haven’t responded.