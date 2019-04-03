× Dyersburg police: Scammer may be using woman’s tragic death to collect money

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg have issued an alert after they received reports of an unknown person taking up donations in the name of a woman who was recently discovered dead.

Shelby Hubbard was reported missing six weeks ago and was located in a wood area behind her Dyer County subdivision on March 26.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Now, as Hubbard’s family and friends wait for answers, police issued a warning that someone may be taking advantage of the tragic situation. They said money containers have been placed in local businesses in the Dyersburg area, saying the money will go to the Hubbard family.

Authorities said the Hubbard family doesn’t know anything about the collection and didn’t authorize anyone to take up money on their behalf.

Anyone with information on the containers are asked to call (731) 288-7679 or (731) 285-1212.