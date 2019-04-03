Does It Work: Presto Pomegranate Deseeder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C and are known as a "superfood" because of their powerful antioxidants. This healthy fruit is good for your body, but you might pass it up because of it's grab and go price. Let`s see if we can save money.

"A whole pomegranate runs about $2 to $4 depending on if they're in season," said WREG's Corie Ventura.

If you need the convenience of it already deseeded, think pre- cut and packaged fruit, you're looking at paying even more.

"If you rather drink your pomegranate juice, it runs about $4.39 for 16 ounces."

Let`s see if the Presto Pomegranate Deseeder can help us remove the seeds ourselves so we can save money.

It comes with a lid and is made of resistant plastic and is dishwasher safe.

The instructions were simple. Start off by rolling the pomegranate to loosen the seeds. Next, cut off both ends then cut the fruit in half.

Once you cut the fruit in half, you slit the rims of the skin along the perimeter. To make sure she was doing it right, Corie checked out their how-to video on their website.

"I think I'm doing it right."

She placed the pomegranate seed side down into the spikes and pushed down.

"Take the spoon and start tapping!"

She couldn't believe that after tapping for a few seconds, the majority of the seeds were in the bowl neatly contained. The juice splatter stayed in the container and not on the countertop, which is a big deal since pomegranate juice can stain.

The take away on this one is that is possible to cut your own pomegranate, deseed it yourself and save yourself so much money."

Presto Pomegranate Deseeder, you passed the Does It Work test.