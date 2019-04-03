× Collierville woman turns kitchen experiment into booming skincare business

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a kitchen experiment has grown into a booming business for a Collierville woman.

Three Notes Skincare has graced the pages of Essence Magazine. Soon, you’ll find it in the Fit Fab Fun subscription boxes. The brand’s owner, Tanzania Crew, sells out of products just as quick as she can whip up a new batch of what some call “a miracle in a bottle.”

Crew says she was just searching for a cure for herself and ended up unlocking the secret to clear skin. “I kind just stumbled on it taking care o myself, and it worked. I wasn’t expecting it to work. I suffered from severe adult acne and tried everything.”

She created the original formula for Three Notes Skincare at home, and the skincare line has been growing since 2014. “After using it for a while, people noticed the improvements in my skin and asked what I was doing,” she said.

The wife and mother of three says, at first, she wasn’t thinking about making money off of her discovery.

“At some point my husband was like, ‘You can’t just keep giving away the product. If people like it, they’ll buy it,” she said.

And he was right. “Eventually, I bottled it and started selling it.”

Crew makes all of the plant-based products herself. She does it all. “Luckily, I don’t have to pay people to do design work for me. I’ve designed my own product labels. My back drops flyers. Everything about Three Notes has been designed and created by me.”

With all of her success, you’d think Crew sees an overflow of Mid-South customers. “Most of my customers are not Memphis-based. I think it has a lot to do with Essence Magazine. Over half of my customers are from New York and the California area.”

Crew says she also gets orders from Maryland and Washington D.C. Though business is sweet, it’s the hometown support she longs for.

The brand is constantly expanding and adding new products. In fact, Crew plans on adding tea. She says tea was a huge part of her healing process.