Body found at Sycamore Lake Apartments

Posted 1:38 am, April 3, 2019, by

Dead body found on Westchester Drive, at the Sycamore Lake apartments, in Northeast Memphis

NORTHEAST MEMPHIS — Memphis police are investigating after a dead body was found at the Sycamore Lake Apartments early Wednesday.

Officers have a crime scene set-up on Westchester Drive.

WREG crews are on the scene and police are not saying much about the situation.

Memphis Police are also investigating a shooting at the Deerfield Aparments, which is on the other side of Sycamore View from this scene.

Police have not said whether the two situations are connected.

We will continue to follow this story and will provide updates when police release more information.

