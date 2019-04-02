Video: Man wanted in string of armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have released surveillance video of a man they say may be responsible for several armed robberies across the Mid-South.

The released video is from a robbery reported on March 31 at the Sprint store on Poplar Avenue.

According to police, the man entered the business around 4:30 p.m. armed with a gun and demanded money from the employee. He then allegedly threatened the individual before taking off on foot with the money and several other items in tow.

Authorities didn’t release any specifics, but they said they believe this suspect is connected to other crimes in the area.

If you know who he is or can help in any way, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.