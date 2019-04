× Two dead in Trumann after overnight accident

TRUMANN, Ark. — Authorities in Truman, Arkansas have identified two people who were killed overnight in an accident.

Police said Robert Goatcher and Joyce Tucker were in the 200 block of East Speedway Street near Hobart Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived.

The driver was unharmed and stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed in this case.