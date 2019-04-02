× Trumann K9 Officer Ras gifted with protective vest

TRUMANN, Ark. — A local K9 officer is sporting some new protective gear thanks to a generous donation from a Massachusetts-based organization.

On April 1, the Trumann Police Department in Arkansas posted a picture of Officer Ras wearing his bullet and stab proof vest. The vest was donated to the department by Vested Interest in K9s, a 501c(3) charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts whose main goal is to keep all of our K9 officer safe while on duty.

To date they have provided more than 3,000 vests in all 50 states.

While the Trumann police force and Ras’s trainer are very please, Ras is reportedly having a tough time getting used to the vest. His trainer said that it’s more important to keep him safe so he’ll get used to it.