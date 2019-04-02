× Reports: AAF to suspend operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alliance of American Football (AAF) has suspended operations, a source reportedly confirmed to ESPN.

The news outlet said the league is scheduled to hold a conference call with all of the teams and players Tuesday afternoon.

The latest developments come after rumors began circulating that the league was on shaky ground. If true, it would mean the teams would not be able to finish out its regular season which only has two games left.

The Memphis Express, the new football team here in the Bluff City, is part of the AAF.

This is a developing story