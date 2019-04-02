× Police: Woman injured after shots fired into vehicle on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured after shots were fired into a vehicle on I-40 and Jackson in northeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers are still on the scene. The woman was taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition. Police say she was injured from broken glass, and no was struck by gunfire.

A family member told WREG three people were in the vehicle when it was shot up – including a 16-year-old male, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The relative says the bullet came in from the passenger’s side window, which caused the glass to shatter.

The suspects were seen in a black Nissan.

This is an ongoing investigation.