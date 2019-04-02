Police: Woman injured after shots fired into vehicle on I-40

Posted 2:52 pm, April 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:35PM, April 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured after shots were fired into a vehicle on I-40 and Jackson in northeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Officers are still on the scene. The woman was taken to Methodist North  in non-critical condition. Police say she was injured from broken glass, and no was struck by gunfire.

A family member told WREG three people were in the vehicle when it was shot up – including a 16-year-old male, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The relative says the bullet came in from the passenger’s side window, which caused the glass to shatter.

The suspects were seen in a black Nissan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.