MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside of a car in the 3000 block of McAdoo on Sunday, March 31, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers arrived on the scene at 7:20 a.m. Renee Perez, 30, was located inside of a 1997 red Toyota Camry. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.