Police: Driver injured after vehicle crashes into front of Playhouse on the Square

Posted 2:24 pm, April 2, 2019, by

A driver was injured after a car crashed into the front of Playhouse on the Square Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after a vehicle ran into the front of Playhouse on the Square Midtown Tuesday morning, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 8:15 a.m. According to the report, the driver of the first vehicle crashed after attempting to pass another vehicle on South Cooper Street.

The car was towed by B&C Towing, and the driver was issued a citation for improper passing. Police say the driver was also taken to Methodist Central with non-critical injuries.

The managing director at Playhouse on the Square stopped by the scene to assess the damage.

 

