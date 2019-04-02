Plans announced for new walk-up cafe in Soulsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in the Soulsville community of south Memphis hope a new cafe will spark more positive change.

The 275 Food Project wants to add a cafe to the community.

One resident says the cafe is something that would bring people back, and better serve many of the young kids who live and attend school in the area. "As I started getting older, the city was taking things away from us. From the youth really," resident Marquavious Lurks said. "That would being a lot of positivity in the neighborhood if they do go through the process of building the cafe for the kids and stuff. It'll give them somewhere else to go besides just outside."

Organizers want to use metal panels and shipping containers to bring the one-story walk-up kitchen to life. "I'm glad they're adding to the community, and it would be a positive addition to the city," Lurks said.

The application has been submitted to the County Board. It will be a non-profit restaurant space.