Person of interest sought in recent rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released information about a person of interest in a recent rape case.

On March 17, a woman told police she was in the area of Lamar Avenue and Pearce Road when she was picked up by an unknown man. She said the man took her to the 3500 block of Lamar, pointed a gun at her and then raped her.

Police said they have found a person of interest in the case, but they need the public’s help identifying him. He was seen driving a 2004 maroon Ford Taurus with a CAR WORLD logo on the left rear of the trunk. The car also had Arkansas tags 082YDE.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the man as he walked into a nearby store.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.