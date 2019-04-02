× Pass It On: A deserving neighbor receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South woman has been impacting her neighbors for quite awhile. At 95 years old, she ‘s outlived most of them.

We traveled to Whiteville, Tennessee to meet this week’s play maker, Miss. Essie. “My friend is Ms. Willie McGuire. We call her Ms. Bluchie. She is, you would have to understand Union Springs community. We are a village where everybody raises everybody’s kids,” Miss Essie said.

“Every child in the neighborhood was her child. She still, in her 90’s, remembers all of the children in my family. All of our children in the whole neighborhood,” she said.

Ms. Bluchie has given so much to her community. It’s time to Pass It On. We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3, and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

Miss. Essie is ready to Pass It On. When arrived at our recipient’s door, she was excited.

“All your life you have done for us. I thought it was about time someone did something for you,” Miss. Essie said. She counted out the cash and handed it to her friend.