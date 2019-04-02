North Memphis residents worried after street is shot up twice in one night

Posted 4:43 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37PM, April 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People on one north Memphis street woke up early Tuesday morning to the sound of gunfire, and lots of it.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Frest Street, near Ayers. No one was hurt, but that doesn't mean neighbors are scared.

Police marked off shell casings and collected the evidence after the shootings. Neighbors say they first heard gunfire around 9:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 a.m.  The bullets went through homes and cars.

A man who lives in a home that was hit says he's fortunate no one was hurt. "Thank God, because it could have hit him and killed him."

Another neighbor says police found shell casings right in front of her house, and many more all over the street. "The last I heard the officers said was 37," she said. She doesn't know what the shooting was about, but feels blessed her house wasn't hit.

So far, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.