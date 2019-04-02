× New details released after deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released additional information following a deadly shooting in North Memphis late Sunday evening.

According to the police report, Shamon Worles and his girlfriend were inside their Carpenter home around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when two other men arrived to borrow money. One of the men stayed in the car while the other went inside to collect the money.

While waiting outside in the car, the first man said Worles’ neighbor Tony Evans approached his vehicle and pointed a gun at him. Evans then allegedly pistol whipped the driver and began pulling him out of the vehicle.

Hearing the commotion, Worles and the second man ran out of the home to help.

Police said that’s when Evans opened fire, striking Worles in the neck. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Evans turned himself in, police reported just after 1 p.m. Monday. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Police didn’t release a motive for the shooting, but on Monday WREG spoke with a woman who said Evans is her sister’s boyfriend. She said police believe Evans shot his neighbor following an argument.