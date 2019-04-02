Midtown residents on lookout for jogger checking car doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown residents are on high alert after spotting a jogger who appears to be up to no good.

Many people near Henry and Jackson are turning to the Nextdoor app to warn their neighbors about a teenager jogging and stopping to pull on doors to see if they are unlocked.

Fulton said he can't believe any jogger would be that bold.

"Very creative because you see joggers all the time," Jerome Fulton said. "That's the last thing you would think that they are scoping out your area."

The Nextdoor app claims the teenager is dressed in all gray and a hoodie to hide his identity.

Fulton says now that he knows what to look out for, he's going to be on the lookout for the hooded sly guy targeting his neighborhood.

We reached out to MPD to see if they're investigating these incidents but they haven't gotten back with us.

As always, law enforcement encourages you to make sure you always keep your car doors locked and keep valuables out of sight so you don't become a victim.