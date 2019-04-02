Live at 9: Ashlar Hall, Overton Park buildings re-imagined, the United Way & perfect prom pictures

Re-imagining two iconic buildings

The city of Memphis has issued the call for ideas to re-imagine two iconic buildings in Overton Park – the Memphis College of Art and Brooks Museum. City leaders want to create a new blueprint for these facilities to ensure they remain accessible cultural assets for all of Memphis.

Nick Walker explained how you can get involved.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New experience coming to Ashlar Hall

Not for the first time in its history, Ashlar Hall is getting a makeover of sorts. The Midtown Memphis castle was built in the 1890's and in the decades since it's been home to a restaurant and a nightclub. Now, audiences can walk into this landmark for the first time since the 1990's

for a truly extraordinary experience.

Julia Hinson explained.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The impact of the United Way of the Mid-South

More than 95 years ago, the Memphis Community Fund, now known as United Way of the Mid-South, pledged to raise funds to support 20 local agencies. Today, they work with many more to help individuals and families in our community.

Dr. Kenneth Robinson and Boo Mitchell talked about the impact.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taking the perfect prom pictures

It's prom season all across the country and before you grab that smartphone to take some photos there are some tricks of the trade you can learn to make sure they turn out just right.

Photographer Kelly Day and model Lauren Burke shared some of their tips on Live at 9.