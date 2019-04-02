Lee: Voucher plan to be provided only to ‘legal residents’

In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, asks a question on the first day of budget hearings in Nashville, Tenn. Lee and the top two GOP state lawmakers say they support a push to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he’s working to ensure his proposed $125 million school voucher program will be provided only to “legal residents” of Tennessee.

Lee discussed details of his school choice initiative with reporters Tuesday. The plan would let more parents use state funds to pay for their children’s private education.

Under the latest version, families would have to provide a birth certificate, driver’s license or some other sort of government documentation for their children participating in the education savings account plan.

However, some have raised concerns about the requirement because schools don’t verify whether students are living in the country illegally.

If the program is approved, families in low-performing school districts across the state could receive up to $7,300 in state funds if they meet certain income thresholds.

