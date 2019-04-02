Electronic rockers help calm babies at local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small donation is having a big impact at a Mid-South hospital.

There are many rocking chairs in Baptist LeBonheur Germantown's Neonatal Unit for parents to rock their babies. But thanks to some high-tech help, they can get the same stimulation when parents can't be here.

"It's nice, because it has five different speeds. And it's funny, because it has different rhythms to it," a parent said.

The hospital now has five of the Mamaroos. They were all donated by the Sweet Pea Project, a national non-profit created to support families of premature or sick babies.

The bouncing infant seat also makes it easier for nurses, who are usually juggling two premature babies at a time, to do their jobs.

"If you have to go to tend to another baby and that baby is crying, it makes us feel better because we know there is something that we can do," a nurse said.

It's also relief for parents who can't be with their baby all of the time, and doctors say the constant stimulation is good for the baby.