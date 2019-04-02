Community grieving after two killed in Olive Branch shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Three people have been arrested and charged in a deadly double shooting in Olive Branch, Mississippi, according to Olive Branch Police.

Police arrived on the scene at Tacoma Drive around 6:30 p.m on Tuesday. They say Shavez Aldridge, 17, and Rodney Clark, 20, were both found dead on scene.

A memorial is growing in the area where the shooting took place, and police say the shooting is a "senseless act of violence."

"It was just a tragedy to lose two young men. It seems like we're losing our own young men now," neighbor Sarah Smith said. She says she watched Aldridge, who was a student at Olive Branch High School, grow up. "He was nice young man. He was still in school. He was real nice."

Darius Wayne, 18 of Olive Branch; Kalani Tiapula, 30 of Memphis; and Az-Hakim Oliver, 19 of Memphis, face two counts of murder each. Their bonds were set at just under $1 million for each count.

"It was too early in our investigation to say 100 percent if it's gang-related, but we are looking into that," Police Chief Don Gammage said. He says they plan to have the case prosecuted to the fullest.

Deputies say the gunfire erupted after an altercation. After the shooting took place, all three suspects left in Tiapula's car. It was found Tuesday morning.

The DeSoto County School District released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students and staff of Olive Branch High School. Additional counselors are on the Olive Branch High School campus today to assist students who need extra support."