Brothers wanted in Blytheville murder turn themselves in

Posted 6:56 am, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, April 2, 2019

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Brothers wanted for the murder of a store clerk in Blytheville were taken into custody.

Renaldre Harris and Rakeem Harris turned themselves in at the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.

20-year old Malik Holliman was shot and killed at Danny’s Store Saturday night.

Neighbors said they heard several gun shots.

Holliman was found dead near the front door of the business.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting.

 

