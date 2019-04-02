Briarcrest Christian School announces $5.3M elementary expansion

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Briarcrest Christian School announced plans Tuesday for a $5.3 million expansion of its elementary school on Houston Levee Road.

Construction is expected to begin in June on a multi-purpose gymnasium, elementary STEM lab, art room, new classrooms and a playground designed for pre-school students.

“Today is a very exciting day for Briarcrest,” Mark Merrill, president of Briarcrest Christian School, said in a new release. “With this new expansion, our elementary students will enjoy unparalleled facilities in which they will achieve their God-given academic, athletic and artistic potential.”

Briarcrest has about 1,600 students PK2-12th grade, and bills itself as the largest private school in the Mid-South.

