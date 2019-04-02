1 injured when highway wall section collapses in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say one person has been injured when a section of a concrete wall on an interstate highway bridge collapsed and hit a car.

Chattanooga police said on Twitter the section fell Monday from an overpass on southbound Interstate 75 in Chattanooga onto a northbound I-75 interchange with I-24. Police tell the Chattanooga Times Free Press the injury was not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic was rerouted off I-75 in both directions as highway crews worked to remove the concrete section.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn says that while the bridge did not collapse, “the railing fell off for some reason.”

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said on Twitter it was “truly miraculous that no one was seriously injured.”