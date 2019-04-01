× Victim hides in house after shooting at Cooper-Young dollar store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man told police he jumped a fence and hid inside a neighbor’s house after someone shot at him outside a Dollar Tree in Cooper-Young.

Police said it happened about 8:20 Friday night as a man was leaving the store on East Parkway.

When the man walked out of the store with a bag, he told police someone yelled at him, then fired several shots.

The victim said he ran away and jumped a fence as bullets flew, then saw someone standing on the porch of a house on Bruce Street, waving at him to hide inside. He called police from the house.

Officers recovered eight shell casings from the scene. A witness reported seeing a suspect drive away in a silver Nissan Altima.