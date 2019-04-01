Tiger duo to play for 3 on 3 title

Posted 6:14 pm, April 1, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jeremiah Martin and Kyvon Davenport from the University of Memphis have been selected to participate in the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 5-7 at Minnesota’s Mall of America.

The tournament is comprised of all-star teams of seniors, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, representing all 32 Division I conferences. The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000, double the prize money from a year ago. Additionally, the winners will earn the right to compete in the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 Open National Championship later this spring.

Martin led the American Athletic Conference with a 19.7 scoring average and finished his Tiger career as the program’s 10th-leading scorer with 1,625 points. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

Davenport was a two-year starter for the Tigers after transferring from Georgia Highlands College, where he was a junior college All-American. He was the team’s second-leading scorer as a junior and senior behind Martin. Davenport averaged 13.3 points as a junior and 13.1 points as a senior. He led the team in rebounding both seasons, grabbing 6.1 as a junior and 6.9 as a senior.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.