Tiger duo to play for 3 on 3 title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jeremiah Martin and Kyvon Davenport from the University of Memphis have been selected to participate in the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 5-7 at Minnesota’s Mall of America.

The tournament is comprised of all-star teams of seniors, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, representing all 32 Division I conferences. The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000, double the prize money from a year ago. Additionally, the winners will earn the right to compete in the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 Open National Championship later this spring.

Martin led the American Athletic Conference with a 19.7 scoring average and finished his Tiger career as the program’s 10th-leading scorer with 1,625 points. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

Davenport was a two-year starter for the Tigers after transferring from Georgia Highlands College, where he was a junior college All-American. He was the team’s second-leading scorer as a junior and senior behind Martin. Davenport averaged 13.3 points as a junior and 13.1 points as a senior. He led the team in rebounding both seasons, grabbing 6.1 as a junior and 6.9 as a senior.