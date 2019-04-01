× The Barber School reportedly closes locations unexpectedly after financial aid denied

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South school has shut its doors after it was reportedly denied funding from the Department of Education.

WREG received a call from several upset students Monday morning saying The Barber School had unexpectedly closed its doors. When they arrived at school this morning, they were met by locked doors and a note on the door telling them of the decision.

According to the note, the agency denied financial aid coverage to the school, forcing The Barber School to close all three locations in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee.

“This unexpected decision from Department of Education is overwhelming to us all. However, The Barber School is dedicated to seek information from The Department of Education on transferring and assisting our students,” the school said.