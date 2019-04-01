Suspect, bystander injured in Osceola officer-involved shooting

Posted 10:55 am, April 1, 2019

Photo: Osceola Police

OSCEOLA, Ark. —  A suspect and a bystander were both take to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers pulled over a 24-year-old suspect around 12:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Sims Street in Osceola. He was reportedly “non-compliant” and eventually shots were fired.

The suspect was wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police said a second person inside a nearby home was also injured when a bullet entered their home. They were transported to the hospital and later released.

The ASP is investigating.

It’s unclear if the suspect will face any charges.

 

