Student shot in attack by fellow student at Arkansas school

Posted 11:57 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, April 1, 2019

PRESCOTT, Ark. — A student was airlifted to a hospital Monday after being shot by a fellow student at an Arkansas school in a what appears to be a “premeditated attack,” according to authorities.

The gunfire was reported Monday morning at a school in Prescott, about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The Prescott School District said in a statement that one student brought a concealed handgun onto campus and shot another student, who was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The shooter was taken into custody by law enforcement, and that no other injuries were reported, according to the school.

“It appears this was a premeditated attack specifically targeting the injured student,” the school said in the statement.

The school did not release details about the students, including their ages or the injured student’s condition. A spokeswoman for Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock confirmed that the hospital had received a patient from the shooting but said she could not release further details.

Local police did not immediately return a call seeking comment from The Associated Press.

