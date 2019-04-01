× Southaven Police: Man dies after ‘struggle’ with officers during traffic stop

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man is dead following a traffic stop in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday, Southaven Police said.

According to a report, officers observed a parked vehicle that was partially blocking the road on I-55 southbound, approximately one mile south of Church Road.

As the officers offered the driver assistance, they noticed that he may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They then asked to step out of the vehicle, but the officers say he refused to do so and become combative. A struggle then ensued between the driver and the officers. At some point during the struggle, the driver suffered from “some type of medical emergency and then became unresponsive.”

An ambulance transported the driver to the Baptist DeSoto Emergency Room, where he later died.