Rapper’s appearance at Batesville school gets mixed response

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Local rapper Flyrich Double is scheduled to speak to kids at Batesville Junior High on Tuesday, but some people don't think his image is appropriate for kids.

"Some of the teachers that taught me are still teaching there. So they thought it would be a good idea for me to come talk to the kids and encourage them before their test next week," the rapper said.

Some parents feel that, despite the controversial lyrics, it'll be good for kids to see someone from their hometown achieving success. "Kids look up to him. My son looks up to him. Anything positive coming out of Batesville right now is just something that we need," resident Shunna Milam said.

Some residents say the rapper's image is just as important as his message, and they don't believe it's appropriate for junior high students. "That's not good to present yourself like that. If you're trying to be a rapper you have to present yourself professionally. Not in a bad way. It's supposed to be a good way for the kids, because they look up to you," resident Cruse Hall said.

But Flyrich Double wants people to look beyond that. He says his lyrics don't represent him as a person. "If you've every watched a movie, when an actor is playing a role, just because he's playing that role in the movie doesn't mean he's like that in real life. My music is like another character of me, so that's how I look at it," he said.

He hopes people will take note of his latest single, which has a different tune.

"When they see him they're really happy about it. When he posts pictures all he posts is about kids, and I see they're really happy for him," resident Tywania Sanford said.

We reached out the the South Panola School District for a comment and didn't receive one.