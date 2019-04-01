Police: Woman arrested after stabbing relative over trash

Posted 6:44 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, April 1, 2019

Alexandria Jennings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 19-year-old woman was arrested after police say she attacked a relative with a knife after being asked to pick up her trash.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday, March 31, in the 3300 block of Sarabee Drive in Parkway Village.

The victim told police it all started when Alexandria Jennings knocked over some trash and didn’t pick it up. That led to an argument between the two.

The victim stated that it was during that argument that Jennings went to the kitchen, picked up a knife and attacked her with it. The relative was injured on the hand while trying to defend herself, police said.

Jennings was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.

 

