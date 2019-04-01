× One in critical condition after North Memphis Shooting

NORTH MEMPHIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot in North Memphis late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. on Carpenter Street near Mount Olive Road

When they arrived on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The Memphis Fire Department transported the victim to the Regional Medical center.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition.

Memphis police have not said what lead up to the shooting or anything about a potential suspect.