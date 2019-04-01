× Mental health facility escapee back in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who from the Memphis Mental Health Institute on Sunday night has been captured.

According to police, Rashawn Jones, 19, was in custody for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and carjacking.

Jones escaped around 10:20 p.m. He was last seen running north toward Poplar Avenue.

Several hours later, police notified the media saying he had been taken back into custody.

Police said Jones is homeless.

According to its web site, the Memphis Mental Health Institute helps patients who have no other treatment resources available to them. Most patients have severe and persistent mental illness and are hospitalized on an emergency, involuntary basis.