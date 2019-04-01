× Manhunt Monday: Who killed Fredrick Lacy?

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The mystery behind a deadly carjacking still hasn’t been solved. The victim’s family says police have a good idea of who did it, but what they don’t know is why.

Shedrick Lacy is angry, confused and hurt. In May 2018, his twin brother Fredrick Lacy was murdered in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Police say Fredrick was killed during a carjacking. “We are not going to stop until we get justice for our brother,” Shedrick said.

Fredrick was driving down North Fifth Street near Baldwin when someone walked up to his truck and tried to force him out. When Fredrick tried to drive away, the suspect shot him several times.

“The person who did it also needs to pay for what they did. It’s been hard on my family to not have a person in custody for his murder. That in itself is kind of like putting salt in a wound,” Shedrick said. He says his brother was a nice guy who didn’t have any enemies.

Police say, before Fredrick died, he was able to give officers a description of his killer. It was that description that helped detectives develop a person of interest, but officers say they still don’t have enough evidence to charge anyone.

If you know who killed 56-year-old Fredrick Lacy, call The Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870)-572-2528. All calls are confidential.