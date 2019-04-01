Man found guilty in deaths of man, pregnant woman in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was automatically sentenced to life in prison in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her significant other on Friday.

Juvonta Carpenter was convicted by a jury on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery.

Sentencing for the robbery counts will be held later this month.

According to authorities, Carpenter and at least one other man approached the couple’s Haven Court home in Whitehaven and knocked on the door during the early morning hours of January 9, 2016. When Joe Fifer opened the door, the two men rushed in and began shooting.

Fifer and Tamara Davis, who was pregnant at the time, were both killed.

Another suspect, Gerald Shields, 28, will be in court later this month as well.