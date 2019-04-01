× Lauderdale Community Hospital to reopen ER under new management

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A troubled hospital that was forced to close its emergency room as workers went without paychecks is under new management.

Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley will be operated by Cohesive Health Care and Management Consultants out of Oklahoma, said Molly Williams. receiver for the hospital.

While the hospital has remained open, the ER has been under diversion and has been closed. It will now reopen under the new management, Williams said.

Negotiations with Cohesive are underway and members of the firm’s Financial and IT departments are at the hospital now working out details.

They declined to go on camera.

Williams says the firm has presented an “impressive business plan.”

She says all employees have been paid through Friday, which was the regular payday.