× Innocent bystander critically injured in Tunica County shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman was airlifted to Memphis after authorities say she was shot Sunday afternoon in Tunica County.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old woman was traveling down Nellie Johnson Drive around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired. She was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis after first responders found her unresponsive in her car.

Investigators said the victim wasn’t the intended target, but instead an innocent by stander on her way home.

Authorities said they later identified the intended target and two suspects connected to the case. They identified the suspects as 22-year-old Anfernee Harris and 18-year-old Dontarrius Hibbler. Harris has been captured while his accomplice is still at large, police said.

Images for the two men have not been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Tunica County Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.