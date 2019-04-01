Graphic video shows hit-and-run driver plowing into 9-year-old Georgia girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: This video may upset some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

LITHONIA, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck 9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes playing in her front yard.

The family has released the surveillance video hoping it will help catch the driver, who took off after plowing into the young girl.

It happened Friday in Lithonia, Georgia. The little girl was playing with a friend when a black Sedan came barreling towards them, jumped the curb, struck the child and crashed into the family's home.

You can see someone slip out of the passenger-side door and take off in the video.

Holmes suffered critical injuries. Her friend was not injured.