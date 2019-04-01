× Baltimore mayor goes on leave amid scandal

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is taking an indefinite leave of absence as a political scandal about “self-dealing” book sales intensifies.

In a Monday statement, Pugh’s office says she has been “advised by her physicians that she needs to take time to recover and focus on her health.” It says she feels as though she is unable to fulfill her obligations as mayor due to deteriorating health.

Her announcement comes shortly after Maryland’s governor called on the state prosecutor to investigate allegations against Pugh and Maryland’s comptroller called on her to resign.

The City Council president will take over Pugh’s day-to-day responsibilities.