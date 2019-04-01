In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses a gathering during the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston. Baltimore's mayor says a lucrative arrangement to sell her self-published children's books to a health care system was a "regrettable mistake." In a Thursday, March 28, 2019 press conference, Mayor Catherine Pugh provided four pages of paperwork that she says details production of thousands of her "Healthy Holly" illustrated books and deliveries to Baltimore's school system. Since 2011, Pugh received $500,000 selling her illustrated books to the University of Maryland Medical System. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Baltimore mayor goes on leave amid scandal
In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addresses a gathering during the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Boston. Baltimore's mayor says a lucrative arrangement to sell her self-published children's books to a health care system was a "regrettable mistake." In a Thursday, March 28, 2019 press conference, Mayor Catherine Pugh provided four pages of paperwork that she says details production of thousands of her "Healthy Holly" illustrated books and deliveries to Baltimore's school system. Since 2011, Pugh received $500,000 selling her illustrated books to the University of Maryland Medical System. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is taking an indefinite leave of absence as a political scandal about “self-dealing” book sales intensifies.
In a Monday statement, Pugh’s office says she has been “advised by her physicians that she needs to take time to recover and focus on her health.” It says she feels as though she is unable to fulfill her obligations as mayor due to deteriorating health.
Her announcement comes shortly after Maryland’s governor called on the state prosecutor to investigate allegations against Pugh and Maryland’s comptroller called on her to resign.
The City Council president will take over Pugh’s day-to-day responsibilities.