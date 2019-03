× West Memphis Police searching for missing 22-year-old man

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who was last seen on March 23.

Police say 22-year-old Sergio Cruz left his home and hasn’t been seen since. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call West Memphis Police at (870)-732-7555, or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)-735-4444.

All calls are confidential.