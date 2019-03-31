× Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the airport area.

Floyd Middlebrook, 24, has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened Saturday, March 30, in the 2900 block of Southwall Street.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while another victim showed up at the fire station in the 2900 block of Lamar with gunshot wounds.

The second victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Middlebrook is expected to be in court on Monday morning.