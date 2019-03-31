× Police: Woman critically stabbed in Horn Lake; man arrested

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in the 5200 block of Horn Lake Sunday afternoon, Horn Lake Police said.

According to the report, officers responded to a “domestic assault situation” at 2:45 p.m. The victim was located with a cut to her head and was taken to Regional One Hospital.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators discovered that Ryan Michael Lamer was “responsible for the stabbing.” Police say he fled the scene of the stabbing but was later located and taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.