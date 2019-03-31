Police: Man charged with DUI after crashing with child in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he crashed his vehicle in northeast Memphis with his son in the back seat.

According to the report, Leslie Avery was driving on Battle Creek Drive Sunday morning when the crash happened. When officers arrived they discovered his son, who neighbors say could be 3-years-old, in the back seat.

Neighbor Hermitta McLaurine is speechless. Not only because this happened just feet away from her home, but because she had just made a call to police for a separate incident. "I don't know what to say. If you're going to drink, stay at home. Especially having a child in the car. That terrible," she said.

We went door-to-door to speak with neighbors. None of them wanted to be on camera, but McLaurine's neighbor had quite the story to tell.

She says, after the crash, Avery walked across the street, knocked on her door and asked her if he could pretend he lived at her home so he wouldn't get in trouble with the law.

She didn't let him in, but she did try to attend to the child.

Police say Avery failed multiple sobriety tests, and his son was placed in the custody of his mother.