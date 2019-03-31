Memphis murder suspect caught in Georgia

Posted 8:11 am, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, March 31, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive wanted in a Memphis murder was captured in Georgia and will be extradited back to Tennessee, the U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday.

Deaundre Alford is wanted by Memphis police on charges of first-degree murder in connection with a March 24 shooting on Mediterranean Drive in Parkway Village.

The victim in that case was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

Alford was found Saturday in Paulding County, Georgia, where he is being held for now, Marshals said. 

